Department of Commerce and Investment pitches in for citizen in need

The Department of Commerce and Investment found a way to come to the rescue of a Cayman citizen. The DCI has developed a community project and worked with the Cayman Islands Red Cross and Meals on Wheels in the past year, but for Sarah Williams, the situation called for a more personal touch.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service brought Ms. Williams, 92, to the DCI’s attention. Ms. Williams’ George Town home was in dire need of repair.

The DCI, along with community officers from the RCIPS and Department of Children and Family Services, visited the home to find out what repairs needed to be done. The house needed 10 windows replaced, plastering and drawing of sewage, and the yard needed gravel to lessen water intake when it rains.

Trees need to be pruned, and the front screen door had to be replaced. The eaves of the house were removed and replaced, and the interior and exterior of the house was given a fresh coat of paint.

Ms. Williams was provided a medical chair to be used in the bath, and workers sprayed the yard with pesticide, installed a wheelchair ramp and removed and relocated an air conditioning unit.

Work on the home began on July 7 and was completed the following week.

“We are so grateful to have had this opportunity to make such a positive impact for Ms. Sarah,” said Ryan Rajkumarsingh, director of the DCI. “This was truly a community coming together to make the life of a fellow citizen better. We want to express our thanks to the companies and individuals who donated to this cause or rolled up their sleeves to get the work done.”

“I commend DCI for what they’ve done for Mrs. Williams,” added Joseph Hew, minister for commerce, planning and infrastructure. “Government’s role is to make the lives of Caymanians and Cayman’s residents better through the service we provide.

“The staff of DCI has taken that spirit to new heights. I hope other government departments and entities are inspired to do the same and work toward building up a strong community.”