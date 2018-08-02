The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens has installed its new officers for the upcoming year, with Donett Chung handing over the presidential baton to the club’s 26th president, Jasmine Minott.

At an installation ceremony in June, the outgoing president noted that the club had a remarkable year serving the community in areas of diabetes, breast cancer awareness and education, and projects related to environment, sight and early childhood, and serving the elderly in the community.

Ms. Minott pledged to continue the club’s many service projects and pledged to put more effort in all areas, but mainly youth, health, fundraising and environment.

In March, Ms. Minott went to celebrate Lions Day at the United Nations General Assembly, where she witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Lions International and the International Diabetes Federation, to assist people with diabetes. The club heard that she is already in dialog with various health sectors to see how best they can reduce the rate of the disease.

During the evening’s proceedings, Lions Phillip Laing and Maxine Bravo were recognized as Lions of the Year for their service to club and community. A new lion, James Walrond, was also inducted into the club.

The 2018-2019 Board of Directors are: President Jasmine Minott; Immediate Past President Donett Chung; 1st Vice President Tonita Powell; 2nd Vice President Kareefa Mohammed-Jalim; Secretary Norma McField; Treasurer Elva Smith; 1 Year Director Patricia Bazell-Taylor; 2 Year Director Suzette Powery; Membership Director Melrose Gooding; Program Coordinator Ann Hunte; Information Technology, Belinda Blessit-Vincent; Constitution and By-Laws, Wendy Wiltshire; Service Chairperson Miriam Ebanks; Tamer Cato Lee; and Tail Twister Gina Barnes.

For more information, email [email protected]