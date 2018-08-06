A 24-year-old man arrested after leading police on a high-speed car chase around Grand Cayman Friday has been charged with dangerous driving and numerous drug offenses in connection with the incident.

At least six police cars and the helicopter were seen pursuing a white BMW in a sustained pursuit around Prospect and George Town Friday evening.

Darren Goodall appeared in Summary Court Monday and was granted bail pending the next hearing in the case on Aug. 21. He has yet to enter a plea but has been disqualified from driving as an interim measure.

Candia James, assistant director of public prosecutions, said Mr. Goodall was observed selling ganja at a “particular location,” which she did not name. She said police had tried to stop and search his vehicle and he fled leading to a “long pursuit,” during which he destroyed his own cellphone.

When he was eventually apprehended, police found ganja buds, ganja cigarettes, ziplock bags, scales and $606 cash, Ms. James said in her summary of the facts.

Mr. Goodall was charged with two counts of dangerous driving, as well as possession of ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply, failure to comply with police instructions, possession of criminal property, possession of a utensil and possession of a restricted weapon.

He was granted bail with a nighttime curfew monitored through an electronic tag.

According to a police press release Saturday, the suspect was initially spotted behaving suspiciously around 9 p.m. at a parking lot on Smith Road. He refused to stop for police and was pursued to Prospect and back to Smith Road. No one was hurt in the incident.