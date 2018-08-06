A Colombian visitor was arrested at the airport Friday attempting to leave Grand Cayman with $9,500 cash stashed in a bag concealed in her underwear.

Enith Vasco-Pineda appeared in Summary Court Monday charged with money laundering offenses in connection with the find.

Candia James, deputy director of public prosecutions, said officers had seized the cash and obtained a warrant to search an address in Bodden Town where Ms. Vasco-Pineda had been staying with her sister.

Officers recovered ganja and drug paraphernalia, including scales, from the address.

Separate charges against the defendant’s sister and her husband, who own the property, are pending, according to Ms. James.

Ms. Vasco-Pineda was charged with possession of criminal property, concealing criminal property and removing criminal property from the island.

She arrived in Cayman from Cartagena, Colombia on a single entry tourist visa on July 18. The hearing was adjourned until Tuesday to determine if she can be granted bail.