Cayman Water sends aid to Meals on Wheels

Cayman Water and its customers have come together to aid a local charity.

The utility company presented a check of $800 to Rob Imparato, the chairman of Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels, on Wednesday to cap a company promotion related to billing. Cayman Water pledged a $1 donation to Meals on Wheels for every customer who elected to have a paperless bill.

“We’re very grateful,” Mr. Imparato said. “We’ve been very excited to be partners with Cayman Water. They’ve been a longtime partner of Meals on Wheels and they’re a great supporter of our mission. They share our values in trying to help out in the community and end senior hunger. It’s very uplifting to think that a company of their stature is willing to step up and help us in any way possible.”

Five days a week, Meals on Wheels serves a lunch of soup and entrée to about 200 people, and there are another 200 people on the waiting list. Each lunch purchased by Meals on Wheels from its providers, which includes Champion House restaurant, costs $5, and the charity is seeking more contributions from the community.

Mr. Imparato said there’s a need for more volunteer drivers.

Right now, Meals on Wheels has about 100 volunteers to drive the meals to their final destination. On any given day, there will be about 20 volunteers dropping off between eight to 10 meals each.

Manuel Thomaz, general manager of Cayman Water, said the company is thrilled to be a source of support for Meals on Wheels and that he hopes to deepen their relationship in the future.

“We want to give back,” Mr. Thomaz said. “Partnerships like this one are very important to us because we have the opportunity to give our customers a chance to contribute to the welfare of the island. And especially for the people who really need help. I’m already thinking about a new project to be involved with Meals on Wheels. This was just the start. We’ll surely have more partnerships.”

Anyone who would like to make a contribution to Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels can visit www.mealsonwheels.ky.