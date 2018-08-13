Health City Cayman Islands is adding a multimillion-dollar, comprehensive cancer treatment center at its existing facility in East End.

Narayana Health, which set up the hospital, expects the new facility will be completed by December 2019.

Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, the vice chairman, managing director and group chief executive officer of Narayana Health, announced that the cancer treatment center will be housed in a new purpose-built building. Groundbreaking is expected to take place in September.

The facility will include accommodations for overseas patients and all-inclusive cancer care. It is billed as the first comprehensive cancer-care center in the Caribbean. It will be capable of providing medical and surgical oncology and radiation, and it will also offer bone marrow transplant services.

“Once again,” Dr. Raghuvanshi said, “Narayana Health and Health City Cayman Islands will bring medical advancement to the region, while fulfilling a vital need in the Caribbean’s healthcare landscape.”

Health City presently has a medical oncology facility with a five-bed chemotherapy unit for day care.

Health City Clinical Director Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil said in a press release that the new cancer treatment facility will work in concert with the Cayman Island Health Services Authority and with private physicians.

“Health City Cayman Islands continues to follow our mission to transform the delivery of healthcare in the Caribbean and beyond,” Dr. Chattuparambil said. “As we expand our oncology services, we are committed to remaining on the forefront of medical innovation, while maintaining our patient-centric focus on providing high quality, compassionate and affordable care.”

Victoria Gray, the education officer and volunteer coordinator at the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, said that the new facility should make a big difference in the lives of Cayman patients.

“That is awesome news. It will benefit the country,” she said about the new treatment center.

“It will reduce the amount of money patients have to pay for treatment overseas. Funds we would channel into buying patients tickets and paying for hotels will be reduced.”