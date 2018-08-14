CIIPA charity to support Special Olympics

The Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants is inviting the community to walk or run for Special Olympics Cayman Islands.

CIIPA’s annual charity run has raised more than $30,000 for local charities in recent years, including the Cayman Islands Red Cross and the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre. CIIPA’s Social Committee selected the Special Olympics Cayman Islands’ World Games team as this year’s beneficiary.

This year, Special Olympics Cayman Islands celebrates 30 years in the Cayman Islands and the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics movement, in addition to preparing for the World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

Walkers and runners of all levels are invited to participate on Saturday, Aug. 18, in either the 5K or 10K distance, with both starting at 6:30 a.m.

It is a chip-timed event and two water stations will be available on the course. The $25 race fee includes breakfast and entry into the post-race prize draw.

To register, visit www.ciipa.ky/Events-Calendar.