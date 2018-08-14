Conyers senior partner moves from Singapore to Cayman

Conyers Dill & Pearman Director Alan Dickson, who has led the Singapore office for the past five years, has moved to the Cayman Islands office.

The senior partner joins Conyers’ Cayman corporate practice, where he will continue to focus on mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, private equity, investment funds and banking and finance work.

Christian Luthi, chairman of the firm, said, “I want to thank Alan for his years of service in Singapore, where he built a thriving practice. His move to Cayman will bolster the Cayman corporate practice and leverage our ability to provide a seamless service for our clients across the globe.”

Kevin Butler, director and head of the Cayman office, said, “We are delighted to have Alan join our Cayman Islands team. His breadth and depth of experience will further enhance our ability to provide a first-class offering to our corporate clients. His knowledge of the Asian market will be particularly valuable, as we serve many clients in the region.”

Director Preetha Pillai has taken over as head of the Singapore office. Her areas of practice include corporate and securities work involving Bermuda, Cayman and BVI law. She is also part of the firm’s funds team, assisting clients with setting up and restructuring mutual and private equity funds, fund management and licensing/exemption applications under the relevant securities regulations for financial intermediaries, and advising on compliance requirements.