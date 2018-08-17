A new luxury cruise line will begin calling at Cayman Brac from next year.

Seabourn Cruise Lines announced last week that it had received approval to travel to Cuba for the first time. The company announced four separate trips for late 2019, departing from Miami and Puerto Rico and calling at various Cuban ports, as well as in Cayman Brac and Jamaica.

Seabourn is a small, ultra-luxury cruise line that targets affluent travelers. The Seabourn Sojourn, the ship that will call at the Brac, has a capacity of 450 passengers.

Currently, the MS Star Flyer, a four-masted tall ship that carries around 170 passengers, is the only cruise ship that stops at the Brac, making approximately four visits each year since 2015.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said government and the people of the Brac looked forward to providing Seabourn’s guests with an “unforgettable experience.”

“Having another cruise line calling on Cayman Brac will mean more business for the island and is an indication that cruise tourism could be developed as a viable addition to the existing tourism product,” he said in an emailed response to questions from the Cayman Compass.

“The Ministry of Tourism has been working hard to encourage smaller vessels to include Cayman Brac on their itineraries and we are excited to welcome the Seabourn cruise line in the future.”

Seabourn is marketing 12- and 14-day trips to Cuba and the Caribbean, starting in November 2019.