Church promotes drinking more water

Seventh-day Adventist churches took to the streets Friday to promote the importance of drinking more water.

Dozens of volunteers from 15 Seventh Day churches islandwide gathered on roadsides to hand out free bottles of water to passing motorists.

Volunteers gave away six cases of water at the Shedden Road, North Sound Road stoplight.

“At the Seventh-day Adventist Church, one of the main focuses is health,” said Maurice Chambers, pastor of the Berea Seventh-day Adventist Church in West Bay. “When you are feeling healthy, you will be more inclined to be spiritually healthy. As a church, we take great pride in teaching the health message, which includes drinking more water,” Pastor Chambers said.

As well as handing out bottles of water, the volunteers also distributed leaflets outlining the health benefits of drinking water, which include maintaining the balance of body fluids, transportation of nutrients and maintenance of body temperature.

Volunteers held up signs advising passersby to stay hydrated to avoid headaches and to aid digestion.

The water initiative was organized by the Health Ministries Department of the Cayman Islands Conference of Seventh-day Adventist.