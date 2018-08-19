Titans edge Wolves in flag football matchups

Week 6 of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association league kicked off Saturday afternoon, Aug. 11, at the Ed Bush stadium with teams determined to maintain or improve their current positions in the league standings.

Game one featured Uncle Clem’s Wolves against the MaplesFS Titans. Wolves QB Jordan Stubblefield led his team offensively, scoring two touchdowns and also managed to intercept two of Titans balls defensively. Leading the defense for Wolves was Smarnell Thomas with crucial tackles. However, Titans would also score touchdowns courtesy of Kevin Solomon and Orlando Johnston, with extra points scored by Kevin Maxwell.

The Game 2 matchup was between HSM Vipers and Maples Jaguars. Vipers dominated the entire game with touchdowns scored by Carly Dignam, Shanelle Frederick and Ericia Burke. Burke also scored the three extra points, ending the game in a 21-0 win in favor of Vipers.

Next up was BK Panthers up against Miller Lite Hellcats. Michael Carey and Abdull Patterson led Hellcats defensively with major tackles. Terry Ballard would put Hellcats on the scoreboard with the only touchdown scored. Ramon Sealy and Andrew Fredrick scored touchdowns for Panthers, with Sealy scoring the extra point. The game ended 13-6 in Panthers favor.

The final game of the day saw Red Stripe Wolverines face off against Guinness Sharks. Shaielle Murray and Tajae Grey led the Wolverines team defensively with crucial tackles, preventing Sharks from scoring. Murray was also the key attacker for Wolverines, offensively scoring a touchdown and the extra point, which ended the game 7-0 in Wolverines’ favor.

On Monday, Aug. 13, the Annex football field came alive with Miller Lite Hellcats up against Maples in the first game of the night. Fabio Gall ran most of Maples’ balls but it would be QB James Stephens who scored both touchdowns for his team. Hellcats’ Kaleb Ebanks scored the only touchdown for his team, ending the game Maples 12, Hellcats 6.

The final game featured Guinness Sharks against Burger King Rebels. Both teams were determined to increase their positions in the league standings, but Tyanna Jan of Sharks scored the only touchdown in the game, putting the score at 6-0 in Sharks’ favor.

For information regarding the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association or the game schedule, email [email protected]