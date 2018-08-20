A fire officer was granted bail on Monday after appearing in Summary Court on charges arising from an incident at Da Station, a bar on Shamrock Road, in the early hours of Saturday, Aug. 18.

Jon-Mikol Rankin, 23, was charged with wounding one woman; assault causing actual bodily harm to another woman; causing harassment, alarm or distress; and drunk and disorderly conduct.

Crown counsel Emma Hutchinson said the incident occurred around 2 a.m., after closing time, when the bar entrance was locked. A summary of the allegations indicated that Mr. Rankin smashed the glass in the door and entered. He then began smashing bottles at the bar.

Two women were present because they had been celebrating a friend’s birthday, the court heard. One woman did not know Mr. Rankin. He allegedly used a chair to hit her, causing an injury to her eye that required three stitches.

The other woman did know him and thought she might be able to calm him down. He allegedly pushed her into the counter and she fell on the floor. She had recently had back surgery and after this encounter she was unable to move her legs, according to the summary of allegations. She remained in hospital Monday morning and needed an MRI exam, but her insurance would not cover it.

The incident at the bar ended after police attended and restrained Mr. Rankin, although he still tried to rush at another female whom he blamed for the situation, the court heard. He told officers he had entered the bar because he had a dispute with someone and somebody threw a bottle at him. He said he was acting in self-defense. He allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol at the time, Ms. Hutchinson added.

Damage at the bar was around $800, she told Magistrate Valdis Foldats, but the bar is owned by the defendant’s father and he did not want to pursue any complaint.

Defense attorney Amelia Fosuhene applied for bail and the magistrate agreed with her that he was not concerned about Mr. Rankin’s attendance at future proceedings.

Ms. Fosuhene suggested that non-contact with witnesses would be a sufficient bail condition. She explained that her client is a fireman who worked 24-hour shifts, so a curfew could be difficult to organize.

After checking with members of the public in the gallery, she advised that 12-hour shifts might be available.

The magistrate imposed conditions that included residence at a Bodden Town address, a curfew, the wearing of an electronic monitor, no consumption of alcohol and a restriction from entering any liquor-license premises except for work purposes.

He set the matter down for mention again on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Ms. Fosuhene returned to court later to advise that the wearing of an electronic monitor could interfere with Mr. Rankin’s work duties. The magistrate told her to put that information in writing.