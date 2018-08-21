Attorney Phillip Ebanks has been named as chairman of the Labour Appeals Tribunal, according to the latest Cayman Islands Gazette.

The tribunal hears appeals on decisions made by Cayman’s Labour Tribunals. Mr. Ebanks is a past member of the appeals tribunal and has served as deputy chairman of Labour Tribunal 1.

As the principal attorney with Premier HR Management Solutions, Mr. Ebanks’ practice focuses on providing legal and business support services to a host of for-profit, nonprofit, public sector and private sector clients. He has served as a senior management executive in the public sector and the police service.

He replaces former chairwoman, Justice Marlene Carter, who recently resigned from the tribunal.

Other members of the tribunal are deputy chairpersons Joseph Jackson and Seeima Kapoor and members Raquel Solomon, Betty Baraud, Richard Lewis, Sonji Myles, Shari McField and Audrey Wellington.