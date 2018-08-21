Tyrec Christopher Johnson, 17, appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday when the charge against him, wounding with intent, was transmitted to the Grand Court.

The defendant is charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding a named male with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm on July 3, 2018, at the Cayman Airways office on Owen Roberts Drive.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats noted that the charge can be dealt with only in the higher court, and defense attorney Lee Halliday-Davis did not apply for bail, so no further details were aired in court.

The next mention was set for Friday, Aug. 31.

A press release from police after the incident indicated that the complainant/victim was stabbed in the leg during an altercation near the Cayman Airways headquarters shortly after 5:10 p.m. on July 3.