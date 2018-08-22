A hastily assembled team of three high school students who spent a month building a robot for the FIRST Global International Robotics Challenge, Aug. 16-18 in Mexico City, Mexico, have returned home to Cayman.

The team’s robot, dubbed the Kraken, faced off against entries from 160 other countries. Cayman came out 23rd overall and 101st in match play against other robots.

Adrian Phillips-Hernaez, Ethan Cronier and Joe Allom-Perez worked eight-hour days, four days a week for a month to build their robot – essentially a remote-controlled vehicle with an articulated arm for picking up and placing objects – from basic components that the competition organizers provided to them.

Because of limited time, the 2018 team was selected based on members’ grades and interest in science and engineering.

Dart’s Minds Inspired, which sponsored the team, plans to hold a local robotics competition to select the 2019 team. Schools in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will be given information as soon as it becomes available.