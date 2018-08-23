You would be surprised at the number of historical sites that exist in the Cayman Islands, or the many places where you can experience nature firsthand and learn about the unique flora and fauna that reside here.

The National Trust is hard at work preserving our history and lands for future generations, and now you can learn more about this organization when you carry your very own Explorer Passport.

The Explorer Passport is the first comprehensive scavenger hunt booklet produced in Cayman. It is a one-of-a-kind ticket to adventure that offers visitors and residents an interesting way to discover the many hidden or little-known places around Grand Cayman. Participants follow clues, travel to different sites, discover unique aspects of each area and learn about the heritage and natural wonders of this beautiful land in which we live.

The 20-page booklet features photos of sites and includes a map and stickers that will allow you to mark where you have been. Each of the pages has a variety of nature-related activities that you can see and explore. There are also several “Did You Know?” facts that will educate you while on your path of discovery.

Become a member of the National Trust

You can sign up to become a member of the National Trust and there are several options, from student to individual, three-year, lifetime, family and corporate options.

As a member, you’ll enjoy special privileges:

Trust members will have exclusive access to the newly renovated clubhouse conveniently located in the South Sound Dart Family Park for special events such as meetings, birthdays and baby showers, all for a suggested donation (subject to availability and conditions).

Voting privileges at general meetings (18+); invitation to join Environmental Advisory Committee.

Priority booking and discounts on all Trust activities and excursions.

Discounts or free admissions to National Trust properties in Australia, New Zealand, Barbados, the U.K. and many other countries.

Twenty-five percent off Crystal Caves admission; discounted entry to Turtle Farm; one free entry per year to the Botanic Park and Pedro St. James.

Full use of the National Trust library (which specializes in botany,

zoology and history).

The Explorer Passport is available for $6 at the Nature Store located in Dart Family Park, South Church Street. If you are interested in buying a copy, go to the store, give the National Trust a call at 749-1121 or visit the website www.nationaltrust.org.ky for more information.