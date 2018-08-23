The Fidelity Health Fun Run Series will commence on Saturday, Sept. 8, and, as in previous years, will run for three consecutive Saturdays with the final race on Sept. 22.

The course is a two-mile loop beginning on Walkers Road opposite CIFEC (site of old John Gray High School campus), continuing on to South Church Street and finishing on Denham Thompson Way.

All are welcome to participate in the race, including babies in strollers and pets on leashes.

“We are excited to be sponsoring the Fun Run Series again this year” said Fidelity’s Health Insurance Manager Sue Hydes.

Awards are given based on aggregate scores over the three-event series, with ties decided on the head–to-head record. Trophies will be awarded for the top three male and female points winners overall, the top three male and female points scorers in each age group division, plus the top three in the Pram and Pet divisions. Overall award winners will not be eligible to receive age group awards.

Entrants in the Pram and Pet divisions are reminded to state as such when registering.

The series is free of charge for participants under 15 years of age. For other participants, entry to the full series is CI$25 (US$30) with individual races CI$10 (US$12.50). To register for the full series, visit www.caymanactive.com. Registration for individual races can be done online or in person on race day up until 7:15 a.m. to ensure that the races start promptly at 7:30 a.m.

Race Caribbean will be providing the chip timing and race results.