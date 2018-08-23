Panthers, Lynx still undefeated in Flag Football tournament

BK Panthers and Greenhouse Lynx remain undefeated so far this season, as teams went head to head at the Annex Football field on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Game one kicked off with 3rd ranked Wolverines taking on the Burger King Rebelz. Rebelz scored early in the game as Keisha Solomon ran a 20-yard touchdown to place her team in the lead. The Wolverines offense controlled the remainder of the game, however, as QB Antoinette Lewis threw four touchdowns to Shanice Bodden, Ameilia Gillespie and Anna Nyaundi. The game ended 26-6 in favor of Wolverines.

Game 2 featured Miller Lite Hellcats against MaplesFS Titans. This game was a nail-biter to the end as both teams were strong, both offensively and defensively. Deandre Simpson of Titans scored the first touchdown from an interception, placing Titans in the lead. Simpson then scored another touchdown, with Terrick Myles scoring the extra point. Will Peguero lead the HellCats offense, supplying Paul Laidlaw and Terry Ballard with touchdown opportunities. HellCats clinched the close match however with a 14-13 win over Titans.

In the Greenhouse Lynx vs. Maples Jaguars match up, Jaguars played an impressive game despite losing by a touchdown. Khadija Chisholm ran a 60-yard touchdown, the first for her team since the beginning of the season. Kayla Robinson lead the Jaguars defense with four tackles, but that did not stop Lynx from scoring two touchdowns courtesy of Denecia Cranston and Shenel Gall. The game ended 14-6 in Lynx’s favor as they continued their winning streak.

In the final game of the day, undefeated BK Panthers went up against Maples. Panthers QB Brendon Malice lead the offense, providing touchdown passes to Paul Chin and Ryan Pull. Panthers dominated the game and continued their winning streak with a 13-0 win.

On Monday, Aug. 20, the first game under the lights at Annex Field kicked off with Maples Jaguars meeting HSM Vipers. Vipers dominated the game with touchdowns scored by Maggie Ebanks, Ericia Burke and Glenita Logan. The game ended 21-0 in favor of Vipers.

Up next was Burger King Panthers against Uncle Clem’s Wolves. Ramon Sealy of Panthers scored both touchdowns for his team, ending the game with a 14-0 win.

Week 8 games will be held on Saturday at the Ed Bush football field, with the first game starting at 1 p.m. Games alternate between Ed Bush Playfield (West Bay) and Annex (George Town).

For information regarding the association or game schedule, email [email protected]