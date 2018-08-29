Ogier promotes Patrice Stewart to senior HR adviser

Ogier has promoted Caymanian Patrice Stewart to Senior HR Adviser as part of the firm’s global mid-year promotions.

Ms. Stewart has been part of Ogier’s global HR team for a year, having previously worked for two other local law firms and at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington D.C., while undertaking her master’s qualification in human resource management.

The firm has also promoted Tommy Tuohy to senior associate. He has been with the Cayman team for two years, working in the banking and finance team on syndicated lending transactions and fund finance matters, having previously worked in Dublin and Sydney.

James Bergstrom, Ogier’s practice partner in Cayman, said that the promotions were well-deserved reflections of the work both had done and their growing expertise.

“I am also particularly pleased that we are once again promoting a member of our local Caymanian team. As a firm that has been established here in Cayman for many years, we have a significant number of Caymanian employees, and Patrice’s promotion – following those of Richard Christian, Ben Gillooly, Brad Conolly and Jody Powery-Gilbert earlier this year – is thoroughly deserved and reflects the role that she plays within the organization.”