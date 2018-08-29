Record amount raised to benefit church/hurricane shelter

More than $13,000 was raised in Sunday’s West Bay SDA Church 5K Walk/Run to provide money for a new sanctuary at West Bay Adventist Church, which will double as a hurricane shelter.

Construction is expected to be completed in November, at which time the church plans to host an unveiling ceremony. The 225 members of the congregation have been holding services at John A. Cumber Primary School since 2005, as construction proceeds on the project.

Although 301 people paid to participate in the event, just 138 actually hit the pavement at Ed Bush Stadium. Nevertheless, the annual event raised a record amount of money. $4,515 was raised from entry fees for the race – an amount that was matched by an unnamed donor. Other, smaller donations brought the total to more than $13,000.

The top three winners in the men’s division, in order, were Anthony Mendez, Paul Williams, and Cornelis Gouwn. Ava Hider won the women’s division, followed by Doireann Lynch, and Shellyanne Cupid.

Pastor Reinaldo Dracket said a portion of the proceeds will go toward scholarships for Cayman Academy.