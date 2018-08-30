Power outage planned at Galleria Plaza

Caribbean Utilities Company is advising commercial customers in the Galleria Plaza on West Bay Road that they will experience interruptions to their electrical service early next week.

The outages are being carried out to facilitate the upgrading of line hardware and utility poles in the area, according to CUC.

The power outages will occur from 10:30 p.m. on Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, and from 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Customers affected include the Saltwater Grill, Azure Realty Limited, Waterman Cayman Surf, Escala, Buy Smart, Tropical Optical and FLOW. All other businesses in the Galleria Plaza will not be affected, CUC stated.

The electricity company is also asking motorists to drive with caution when using the Century 21 roundabout next to the Galleria Plaza as the street lights in that area and on adjoining roads will be affected during the outage. Temporary lighting will be in place. CUC will also have a number of vehicles and personnel in the area.

For more information, call 949-5200 or email [email protected]