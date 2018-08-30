Six nominated for environmental award

Six community heroes who have worked to protect and preserve the marine environment have been nominated for the Central Caribbean Marine Institute’s People’s Choice Award.

The nominees include Captain Charles Ebanks, a fisherman who removed a “ghost net” that was ensnaring sharks and other marine life from Cayman’s waters; Douglas Cameron Jr. who started on-island plastic recycling through Precious Plastic Cayman; and Lucy Collyer, for her leadership in the sea turtle nest monitoring program.

Also nominated are Claire Hughes, who started the education and action group Plastic Free Cayman; Aaron Hunt, for his work on coral nurseries in Grand Cayman; and Derek Haines, for raising money to fund CCMI’s Reefs Go Live education program. CCMI is asking members of the public to help decide who will receive the award at the annual Festival of Seas Awards and Gala in November

The award aims to recognize an individual or group who has a made significant positive impact on the marine environment.

“Whether through a project, programme or event, nominees must demonstrate leadership and commitment to bringing about a transformative impact on the ocean habitats, especially coral reefs, in the Cayman Islands,” CCMI said in a press release.

The winner of the People’s Choice Award and other 20th anniversary CCMI conservation awards will be announced at the annual gala event on Nov. 3 at Grand Old House.

Details of each nomination are on the CCMI website at www.reefresearch.org/peopleschoice2018 and voting will be open from Sept. 3 to Sept. 9.