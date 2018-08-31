HSM Vipers moves into top CIFFA spot

Play heated up in the eighth week of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association’s Premier League, with the HSM Vipers clenching the top position.

Action started on Aug. 25 at Ed Bush Stadium with Uncle Clem Wolves facing off against the Burger King Panthers. Brendon Malice and Paul Chin scored touchdowns for the Panthers, while Jaryd Bodden scored the only touchdown for the Wolves. The Panthers won 17-7.

In game two, the Burger King Rebelz attempted a second win against the Tribe Tattoo Lady Sharks but came up short. The Sharks dominated the game offensively with Tyanna Jan making two touchdowns and Jessica Maxwell scoring another. The Sharks won 19-0. Then Maples took on the Miller Lite HellCats. Perry Levy of the HellCats scored the winning touchdown and Paul Laidlaw secured an extra point.

Finally, the top two-ranked teams, the HSM Vipers and the Greenhouse Lynx, faced off for the first time this season. The Vipers managed to knock the Lynx out of the top spot with a 10-0 win. Shanelle Frederick scored a touchdown and Ericia Burke got the field goal conversion.

Monday night football then returned on Aug. 27. The fifth-ranked Wolves took on the MaplesFS Titans. The Titans got an early start with a touchdown by Cueme Parker. The Titans maintained their lead and won 19-14.

The Greenhouse Lynx and the Tribe Tattoo Lady Sharks then played. The Lynx dominated the game and won 21-0.

Week 9 play begins Saturday, Sept. 1 at the Annex Football Field with the first game starting at 1 p.m.

For information, email [email protected]