Literacy Month is returning to Camana Bay this September to encourage a love of reading among young people across the Cayman Islands.

This year’s theme focuses on mysteries, covering everything from the 1890s classic series “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes” to local favorite “Pedro and The Treasure Map,” by Erin Connelly, according to a Camana Bay press release.

Camana Bay has teamed up with Books & Books and Literacy is for Everyone (LIFE) to prepare a full calendar of special reading moments to excite and engage children of any age as they return to school and reconnect with reading.

A giant READ sign will be erected in the Town Centre in Camana Bay this weekend, next to Books & Books. People are invited to take pictures with the sign and post these selfies with the hashtag #CamanaBay to be entered into a draw for a $50 Camana Bay Gift Card.

Young readers can collect a scavenger hunt map at Books & Books or the Camana Bay Visitor Centre to find eight book titles hidden around the Town Centre. The challenge is to find each of the eight and jot down the circled letter in each title to collect the eight letters to unscramble to form the anagram answer. Completed maps can be returned to Books & Books in exchange for 10 percent off a purchase.

Also, every Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., Books & Books is holding Story Time sessions, which will feature a roster of local authors. The Tuesday morning Story Times in Camana Bay Cinema at 11 a.m. will also be themed, as the hosts read various mystery stories to little ones.

Books & Books is running its advent calendar contest again this year, and entries are accepted through September and October. Every day in December, a child’s name will be drawn and they will get to open a door on the advent calendar to find a special Christmas gift waiting inside. They can enter for a chance to have their name drawn by completing a form at the bookstore to share what their favorite book is and why.

Meanwhile, LIFE, whose mission is to increase literacy levels in Cayman, is continuing to operate its paired reading initiative, where volunteers work with children in Key Phase 1 in Cayman’s public schools to improve their reading by listening to children read aloud and help them with any struggles they encounter as they work on their literacy skills.

The organization is looking for more volunteers for this program. Anyone interested can email [email protected] to register.