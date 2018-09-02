Jet ski collision on the waterfront

A tourist needed hospital treatment after two jet skis collided on the George Town waterfront Friday afternoon. The incident happened around noon and involved two visitors, one of whom sustained minor injuries, according to police.

The collision comes amid growing concern from water sports businesses about such watercraft.

Last week the Cayman Compass reported that several incidents of reckless riding of Jet Skis and WaveRunners had been reported to police.

In one case, a dive company reported that jet skis had ignored a dive flag and mowed through a group of scuba divers, almost striking one of them.

Police held an initial meeting with Cayman Islands Tourism Association businesses in an effort to get to grips with the issue and further meetings are planned with all water sports operators in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the tourism association is advocating for safe boating and has redistributed guidelines to all member organizations at www.cita.ky/shareourseas.