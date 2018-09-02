Olympic weightlifting competition scheduled for Saturday

Weightlifters will have the chance to see how they stack up against others in the territory on Saturday, Sept. 8 in the Arts and Recreation Centre at Camana Bay, where an Olympic weightlifting event will take place.

The event will be the territory’s first Olympic weightlifting competition, according to event organizer Matt Barnett, who said he wants to promote the sport here.

Olympic weightlifting is a competition of two lifts: the snatch and the clean-and-jerk. The competitor who lifts the most combined weight from the two lifts will be the territory’s first champion of his or her respective weight class.

This Saturday, the event will be open and free of charge for anyone who wants to compete, said Mr. Barnett, who owns CrossFit Cayman.

Eventually, Mr. Barnett said he hopes to have competitions that are internationally sanctioned. The organizer is working to incorporate “Cayman Islands Weightlifting Federation” as a nonprofit organization, which would then be affiliated with the International Weightlifting Federation. Holding an event here goes a long way to making Cayman internationally recognized, he said.

“We’re just trying to check the mark and say a weightlifting event happened,” he said. “Internationally, that looks good because people will know the sport exists.”

With so many good track-and-field athletes here, Mr. Barnett said he thinks Cayman may have potential future world-class lifters here. “Same person good at track and field is same person good at Olympic weightlifting because it’s about explosion and power,” he said.

But for now, the event will be a good outlet for weightlifting enthusiasts to display their hard work.

“If you’re a runner, there’s a 5K here almost every weekend. But weightlifters don’t have the same type of events to train for,” he said.

For more information on the event, search for “Cayman Islands Olympic Lifting Championship” at Eventbrite.com.