A group of volunteers spent Saturday at Hurley’s collecting signatures for a petition calling for a people initiated referendum on the fate of the potential new cruise piers in George town harbor.

Campaigners will need 5,288 signatures, and organizers estimated that they received 600 on Saturday. Seated: Kimberly Russell (left) and Monica Thompson. Standing from left: Katrina Jurn, Steff McDermott, Mario Rankin, Ruthanna Young and Yannelis Ebanks.

– Photo: Spencer Fordin