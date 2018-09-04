The government is inviting members of the public to take part in a celebration on Cayman Brac of the 60th anniversary of the Cayman Islands coat of arms this week.

The ceremony will be held on the lawn of the District Administration Building on the Brac at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6.

Among the officials in attendance will be Acting Governor Franz Manderson, Premier Alden McLaughlin.

“Attendees will hear the story of the coat of arms, as well as a reading of the coat of arms proclamation. In addition, the public will get to hear a special recording of the National Song, enjoy musical performances by students of Layman E. Scott High School and have a taste of local food,” according to a press release.

The Cayman Islands coat of arms has been in existence since May 14, 1958, when Queen Elizabeth II commanded that it become the territorial symbol.

Those who attend are also invited to share their photos of the event on social media using the hashtag #CelebrateCayman.

To learn more about the Celebrate Cayman festivities, visit

www.celebratecayman.ky.