Police and Department of Agriculture officers last week removed six pitbull mix dogs from their owner in West Bay following complaints about “ferocious dogs” attacking people and other dogs in the neighborhood.

Police said in a press release that over the past several months, officers in the area had received a number of complaints about attacks by dogs roaming loose in the area. A police spokesman said the complaints related to at least one person being bitten and other dogs being attacked while being walked by their owners or inside their own yards.

In response to the complaints, on Thursday, Aug. 30, community police officers, along with officers from the Animal Welfare and Control Unit of the Department of Agriculture, attended the home of the dogs’ owner to inspect the animals.

“On inspection, it was discovered that the dogs were of pitbull mix, a breed which is prohibited under the Animals Law of the Cayman Islands,” police said.

“The owner, after being informed of the complaints of the community, and understanding the repercussions of having ferocious dogs at large and owning prohibited dogs, relinquished his ownership of six dogs and signed them over to the custody of the DOA to be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Animals Law (2015 Revision),” the release stated.

The Animals Law states: “A person who suffers any ferocious dog to be at large or who sets on or urges any dog to attack, worry or put in fear any person or domestic or protected animal commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of five hundred dollars and to imprisonment for six months.”

Adrian Estwick, director of the Department of Agriculture, confirmed Tuesday that the dogs had been euthanized by a DoA veterinary staff member.

Police Superintendent Robert Graham said the surrender of the dogs was “another example of the close partnership approach that continues to be taken in order to tackle local issues that cause concern to the community.”

He added, “I would encourage our local communities to continue to report their concerns to their designated community officers so that they can be addressed swiftly and effectively.”

To contact RCIPS community officers, visit www.rcips.ky/community. To report cases of animal cruelty or neglect contact the Department of Agriculture at 947-3090, email [email protected] or visit the DOA’s website www.doa.gov.ky and click the link “Report Animal Cruelty” ([email protected]). Dog attacks can be reported to 911.