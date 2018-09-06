Four contestants vying to wear Miss World Cayman crown 1 of 4

Four contestants will compete in the Miss World Cayman pageant later this month, according to organizers.

The competition will take place at the Harquail Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 29. The winner will represent the Cayman Islands at the Miss World pageant in China on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Competing for the title are: Roseanne Myles, 25, from George Town, who is currently pursuing an associate degree in applied computer science; Nateisha Foster, 26, from George Town, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business management; Kelsie Woodman-Bodden, 22, who has a bachelor of science and master of science in accounting; and Zorina McCoon, 25, from Spot Bay, Cayman Brac, who has a bachelor of science in primary education.

The women have chosen protection of the environment as their official platform.

The Miss Cayman World committee has chosen “Elements” as the theme for this year’s competition.

On the day before the event, contestants will compete in a sports segment and private judges’ interview.

On the night of the pageant, the women will compete in top model, evening gown, and a final question-and-answer segment.

“The committee has been working really hard to make the pageant a success. We have four intelligent and confident women vying for the title and we could not be more proud of their growth thus far,” said Pamela Ebanks-Small, director of Miss World Cayman.

“We can’t wait for the community to see the show that we’ve put together for them. It’s definitely going to be unique and it will leave people thinking about the environment and how we can continue to preserve it.”

As part of the preparation for the pageant, the contestants have been taking dance and Toastmasters lessons as well as runway training. They have also taken part in a heritage day tour and completed a series of media appearances.

Tickets are $50 general admission and $75 VIP. Gates open at 6 p.m. with cash bar. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, email [email protected]