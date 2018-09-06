John Gray alumna appointed to regional student group

Taneil Lee, 21, a former student of John Gray High School, is the new Cayman Islands representative for the Caribbean and Americas Commonwealth Students’ Association working group.

The association, a leading regional student organization, functions as an independent advocate for student rights and student perspectives in the policy and decision-making processes of the Commonwealth.

During her two-year service with the Commonwealth Students’ Association, Ms. Lee will advocate for better education policies in both private and public educational institutions for students across the Cayman Islands, according to a press release issued by the association.

Ms. Lee will work alongside the Commonwealth Students’ Association to lobby for students’ rights and for government and private sector involvement in the education sector. She will also help with the setting up of a working national students’ association.

Ms. Lee interned at Health City Cayman Islands from 2015, and during her placements, she has worked in various departments within the hospital, including medical oncology and orthopedics. Last summer, she interned with Health City founder Dr. Devi Shetty at the Narayana Health Hospital in Bangalore, India.

She is a former co-host on YouthFlex, a youth-produced radio show affiliated with Radio Cayman, and used the platform to raise awareness on several topics. She has also given back to the community through volunteerism.

She is also a recent recipient of the Proud of Them award in the areas of community services, culture and academics.

“We wish Taneil the very best during her service as she advocates for the rights of students in education,” said Youth Services Unit Coordinator James Myles.

Ms. Lee is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in public health with a concentration in infection control at the University of South Florida. She is currently assisting with research into breast cancer at the Health Informatics Department on her campus. She also volunteers on campus and around the Tampa Bay area.