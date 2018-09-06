Theological training classes begin

Cayman’s theological education program, run by the Centre for Theological Leadership Training, will begin its second cohort of classes on Saturday, Sept. 8. Students who enroll in the fall semester will be able to pursue a certificate or diploma in theology.

Since launching last year, the center’s class offerings continue to expand, with the aim of providing non-denominational leadership training in Christian ministry work. Students who completed level one coursework will be able to attend level two classes and earn a diploma in theology.

The first group of level one students graduated on June 24, with a class of 63 students walking the stage at the Church of God of Prophecy on Eastern Avenue.

CTLT director, the Rev. Dr. P.J. Lawrence, said a crowd of 500 attended the ceremony.

“They can move on to the diploma level which we are offering the semester beginning in September. This is the second level we are offering,” he said.

“Notwithstanding, all subjects are introductory, and one can take any of them because there is no prerequisite.”

Level one classes will be held at The Church of God of Prophecy on weekends, starting Sept. 8.

Level two classes will be held at St. George’s Anglican Church in George Town on evenings, starting Sept. 11.

For more information, visit www.ctlt.ky or contact the Rev. Lawrence at 922-3902.