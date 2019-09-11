Theology programme welcomes students

Cayman’s Centre for Theological and Leadership Training is recommencing this month for the autumn semester with three pathways available to students.

The training centre’s director, the Rt. Reverend P.J. Lawrence, explained that for the first time, the non-denominational programme will offer three levels of training: a certificate, a diploma and a bachelor of arts degree in theology.

All three levels are open to students.

The non-profit has continuously expanded its educational offerings since it began with a three-semester certification course in 2017.

“The programme has progressed very well. We have very committed, dedicated students who are willing to learn, who are trying despite a very long, full-day’s work. They come in the evenings, they come on the weekends with great interest. They have shown great excitement in learning new things,” Lawrence said.

“It is a sort of edification programme where we combine all of these things in terms of Bible, ministry, counselling and how to administer to people in need. It is an integrated approach. It is a holistic approach.”

Degree classes are held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7‑9pm at Triple C School in George Town.

The centre celebrated its second commencement in June at the Church of God of Prophecy on Eastern Avenue. Nearly 30 students graduated with a diploma in theological leadership and more than a dozen graduated with a certificate in theological leadership.

For more information on the centre and to view its prospectus, visit www.ctlt.ky, or email [email protected] for details.