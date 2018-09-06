Two Customs warehouse workers arrested

Two male Customs warehouse employees were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of theft from the warehouse and related offenses, Collector of Customs Charles Clifford stated.

One of the arrested men is 48 years of age and from West Bay; the other is 31 and from George Town.

According to a press release issued by Customs, the arrests were the result of a joint Customs and Police operation.

Mr. Clifford confirmed that the two employees have been placed on required leave.

He also confirmed that the two civilian employees remained in custody Thursday.

Mr. Clifford stated in the release that as the investigation was an active matter, he would be making no further comment at this time.