More than 80 Lions and Leos from various Caribbean Islands were in Cayman late last month to attend the International Association of Lions Clubs District 60B’s first Cabinet meeting in Grand Cayman.

The meeting and associated events were hosted by the Lions Clubs in the Cayman Islands, which includes Lions Clubs of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Tropical Gardens.

The Lions and Leos were welcomed at a reception at the Margaritaville Beach Resort on Aug. 23.

Participants attended workshops the next day to learn the latest developments in leadership and best practices, to support service leaders in meeting and assessing community needs, and to explore how specific technologies can make clubs more efficient, according to a press release.

The workshops also focused on how to fulfill the vision of Lions International, which is to ensure that the organization impacts 200 million lives through service with 1.7 million Lion and Leo members, and to provide learning opportunities to 500,000 members by the year 2020.

A five-year strategic plan called “District 60B Forward,” which was recently published, was also presented to Lions at one of the workshops.

“The plan calls, in part, for clubs to focus on operational effectiveness, developing leadership and membership strength, improve service impact and continue to champion financial health and accountability,” the release stated.

The workshops were presented by Region Chairperson Dave Scarlett, a member of the Mona Lions Club in Jamaica, 1st Vice District Governor Denise Forrest, and Malcolm Kirwan. Anthony Smatt also conducted a workshop on protocol.

A Youth/Leo Forum was also held on Aug. 24. The forum, which focused on teamwork, leadership and public speaking, featured presenters Rayle Roberts, therapist and member of the Lions Club of Grand Cayman, and Erica Gordon, chair and lecturer of arts and humanities at UCCI.

Former Leos Rosa Harris, director of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, and Gina Berry-Barnes, managing partner at Law Firm Higgs & Johnson and member of Lions Club of Tropical Gardens, spoke at the forum about how their membership in a Leo club helped shape their lives and how they benefited from the structure and leadership skills that they developed by being a part of the Leo movement.

The Cabinet meeting was held on Aug. 25, and was chaired by District Governor of 60B Leslie Ephraim. In his message to attendees, he encouraged them to set up a framework of cooperation among all Lions and knowledge-sharing among club members. He also challenged members to take on leadership roles inside the clubs and the district.

He said his goals this year are to increase membership in the clubs and the number of clubs in the district, in order to better serve the needs of communities around the region.

The District Governor of 60A, Rudolph Augustin of Suriname, was also in attendance for the Council of Governors Meeting, which took place on Aug. 24. Some of the visiting Lions attended the Miss Teen Pageant, which was held on Aug. 25 and is a project of the Lions Club of Grand Cayman and its Leo Club.

The second Cabinet meeting of 2018/2019 will take place at the District 60B Mid-Year Conference in Trinidad and Tobago on Nov. 1-3.