National Trust AGM scheduled

The National Trust for the Cayman Islands will host its annual general meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at the George Town Yacht Club.

The Trust is encouraging its members to attend and vote for the 2018-19 Trust Council.

According to the National Trust bylaws, members can vote by proxy if they are unable to attend in person. However, the proxy must be delivered to the Trust Office in Dart Park, South Sound no later than the close of business two days before the AGM.

The Trust also noted that voters must be current 2018 members and be 18 years of age or older to vote at the AGM.

Door open at 5:30 p.m. for registration and the meeting will start at 6 p.m., according to organizers. Drinks and Canapes will be provided.

The list of nominees and the proxy form can be located at www.nationaltrust.org.ky.