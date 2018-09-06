Hurricane Florence threatens Bermuda

With hurricane season in its peak months, storm activity began to heat up across the Atlantic with several systems in varying stages of development.

While no warnings have been issued for Hurricane Florence, mapping by the U.S. National Hurricane Center showed the system approaching Bermuda. The system was expected to pass south of the territory Tuesday as a major hurricane.

As of Thursday, the storm was moving northwest through the central Atlantic Ocean at a speed near 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

Although the storm was forecast to weaken Friday and Saturday, Florence could reintensify over the weekend.

“Florence may begin to move faster toward the west-northwest over the western Atlantic early next week,” the National Hurricane Center advised.

Swells from the storm were expected to hit Bermuda by Friday and could reach parts of the U.S. East Coast over the weekend, possibly generating life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Meanwhile, two other systems were developing near the west coast of Africa.

A low-pressure system west of the Cabo Verde Islands was expected to develop into a tropical system in coming days. Forecasting as of Thursday afternoon placed it at an 80 percent chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 90 percent chance over five days.

A tropical wave was also expected to move off the west coast of Africa Friday, potentially forming a tropical depression over the weekend or early next week. Residents of the Cabo Verde Islands were advised to monitor the development of the system.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon were also dying off Thursday, with the storm downgraded to a depression as it moved inland over Mississippi.