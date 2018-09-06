Anyone from across the pond or a lover of pub food will be well familiar with Fidel Murphy’s Pub in Queen’s Court Plaza. With its endless ye olde Irish paraphernalia on shelves and walls, the requisite dartboard, draft taps, beer garden and even a “fireplace,” Fidel’s brings comfort in the form of football and food to all who enter its doors.

Owners and husband-and-wife team John and Caitlin Dunne have youth and energy on their side, which is why they decided to add a sister restaurant simply titled The Kitchen to the fold.

The Kitchen, which neighbors Fidel Murphy’s, has been open for a few months now. It has two TV screens and it is a smaller venue with a different menu. Of course, it has its own bar and dedicated staff.

Chef John clearly had a hankering to go a bit fancier with his cuisine, yet wisely did not touch the tried-and-true winners at Fidel’s such as the shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, and all-day heaping breakfasts one would expect to find at a traditional pub.

The Kitchen has allowed him to flex his creative muscle, resulting in some fabulous dishes unlike anything else you’ll see on the island.

He cures his own meat, which can be ordered alone or as part of a charcuterie platter piled with cheeses and terrines. Bar snacks run the gamut from a soft homemade pretzel with smoked gouda and jalapeño dip to a black pudding Scotch egg and steak tartare, served with homemade sourdough bread.

If you would prefer a salad, you can go with a shrimp Caesar, crispy duck or a range of other choices, or just jump to the appetizers. The whiskey cured salmon with herb pancake, crab and tiger prawn raviolo and greens, egg and ham (nice nod to Dr. Seuss) are all good places to start.

When it comes to main courses, Fidel Murphy’s fans may recognize the pinnacle of burger specials they have tried in the past. One only has to look at the pub’s social media feeds to see that chef John takes his burgers very seriously. None of this patty-on-a-bun-with-lettuce-and-tomato nonsense; he lifts the humble burger to new heights.

The Kitchen’s burger is a glorious combination of pancetta, guanciale and beef chuck, arugula, tomato and mushroom bruschetta, smoked gouda and jalapeño on a homemade brioche bun. Bring your appetite.

There is fish, pasta, duck and chicken on the main menu, along with melt-in-your-mouth slow braised beef short rib. I had the short rib one night and marveled at every mouthful.

Don’t miss the next page. The Kitchen offers a full selection of Certified Angus Beef steaks at reasonable prices that include your choice of two sides. That’s right; you don’t have to pay extra for your sides.

The Kitchen was designed as an open concept room, so you can see your meal unfolding before your very eyes. Not up for a three-course repast? Just pull a chair up to the bar and snack on something small while you sip a beverage in the cool indoors.

The venue hosts special events and now has a Monday Industry Brunch for those who work in the service industry. It is $55 and that covers your food and all you can drink from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Late night diners will be happy to know that they can get late night ramen and other street food dishes from 10 p.m. to midnight, Monday to Friday, and on Fridays there is beef Wellington available all day.

Start off your Saturday evening with the sangria and charcuterie happy hour (although it runs all night), beginning at 4 p.m.

For more information about The Kitchen, how to book your private holiday party, or reservations, call 769-4003 or visit www.fidelmurphys.com.