BVI companies allegedly targeted by Russian oligarch

Proponents of offshore finance often argue that jurisdictions like Cayman and the British Virgin Islands help people from corrupt countries protect their wealth against theft and other forms of unlawful confiscation.

A recent case coming out of the BVI may be a textbook example for this argument.

The case involves the territory’s government attempting to transfer financial records of two BVI-registered companies to Russia in response to a law enforcement request from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation – the country’s main federal investigative authority.

For the full story, please see The Journal’s website.