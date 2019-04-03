Cayman is making strides when it comes to going green. From sustainable construction practices to renewable energy programmes, Cayman is moving forward on the green front.

While major projects are aimed at building a greener future for the islands, efforts are being made in the business community on a smaller scale to promote an eco-friendly Cayman.

Here are a few newcomers on Cayman’s green scene, offering a range of eco-smart services and products.

Electronics recycling

Concerned about the impact of electronic waste being sent to the landfill, Erdmon McCoy decided to help stem the flow by creating his own recycling business.

To read the rest of this article, click here to go to The Journal’s website.