Brac rape charge sent to Grand Court

A resident of Cayman Brac was transported to Grand Cayman last week to appear in court on a charge of rape.

The man, 31, appeared in Summary Court before Magistrate Adam Roberts on Friday morning.

He was charged following an incident at an address on West End Road on Monday, Sept. 3.

A press release from police indicated that Brac officers received the report shortly after 11 p.m. on that date. The release also indicated that the defendant was known to the woman making the complaint.

Crown counsel Darlene Oko agreed with defense attorney John Furniss that the charge can be dealt with only in the Grand Court.

Mr. Furniss said he would make his application for bail in the higher court. He explained that the complainant is in Cayman Brac, so he would be looking for an address in Grand Cayman where his client could stay while the matter is before the courts.

The magistrate set the matter for mention in the Grand Court on Friday, Sept. 14, and remanded the man in custody until then.

The matter was brought to Grand Cayman because there is no permanently established court in Cayman Brac; a magistrate travels there from Grand Cayman once per month – typically the last Thursday and Friday of the month.