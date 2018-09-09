Armour Expo set for Wednesday

The Armour Expo 2018 – Cayman’s annual conference that focuses on cybersecurity issues – is scheduled for Wednesday at the Marriott Beach Resort.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Janine Darling, CEO of data security company STASH and the “2018 SCMedia Women in Security Power Player,” according to an announcement about the event.

“In her keynote speech entitled, ‘Cybersecurity: The Myths, The Magic, and the Truth,’ Janine will separate fact from fiction and provide delegates with valuable insights into tackling today’s security and governance challenges,” states the announcement. “Using her vast experience gained from working with household names including Samsung, Sony, Barnes & Noble, Chanel, Nestle and Starbucks, she will provide clear guidance and recommendations on how companies can eradicate data vulnerability.”

Other speakers include Tyson Macaulay, who will talk about the security and risk challenges posed by today’s interconnected digital business world. Mr. Tyson is the chief product officer at Infosec Global and author of “RIoT Control: Understanding and Managing Risks and the internet of Things.”

His book will be available for signing at the conference.

This conference will be the second year of the Armour Expo.

“Information security and data governance are top of mind for executives from the Caribbean and Latin America region,” said Polly Pickering, co-founder of eShore Ltd., which is sponsoring the event. “We have assembled a stellar line up of speakers who are ready to ‘arm-our’ delegates through knowledge, wisdom, practical tips and insightful strategies on proactively reducing risk and creating policy in areas ranging from Blockchain to Artificial Intelligence and the Dark Web.”

For more information and to register, go to www.armourexpo.com.