32 dogs surrendered to Department of Agriculture

Animal lovers stepped up over the past few days to offer foster homes to the majority of 32 dogs that were surrendered to the Department of Agriculture last week.

The department removed the dogs from a single home in Cayman on Wednesday and issued an appeal to local animal welfare societies to try to find homes for them.

Canine Friends Cayman was among the animal welfare organizations contacted by the DoA after the dogs were surrendered by their owner. The group immediately found a foster home for a mother dog and her five four-week-old puppies.

Throughout late last week and the weekend, most of the other dogs were also housed.

On Saturday, Canine Friends posted on Facebook: “Since we received the call for help two days ago, we have now, along with other rescue groups, placed 28 of the 32 in safe places and we only have four dogs left.”

Casey Keller of Canine Friends said that the Department of Agriculture agreed to open its facility on Saturday to allow Canine Friends Cayman and others to match foster families with dogs they may potentially take into their homes.

The Department of Agriculture did not return a request for comment.