eShore steps up cybersecurity presence with hire

Stephen Dawson has joined eShore as a technical account manager. With a background in cybersecurity, he will be offering IT solutions to the Caribbean and wider Latin American markets to help businesses understand where potential threats can come from.

“There is no silver bullet for cybersecurity and every business will have differing needs,” Mr. Dawson said. “The cyberattack surface is now wider than ever, which means it is essential that companies evaluate their cybersecurity strategies to ensure they are protected.”

Mr. Dawson is going to be focused on Mimecast, eShore’s flagship product, O365 Training, and security awareness training to improve a company’s security posture.

He is also evaluating different identity solutions for companies to implement multifactor authentication. With four out of five breaches being down to weak, default or stolen passwords, he feels that a simple but impactful offering like this is a must for all businesses.