Walkers expands investment funds and corporate practices

Offshore law firm Walkers has hired Oliver Bell and Paul Nystrom, who have joined Walkers’ Cayman Islands office and Taylors in Bermuda, respectively.

Mr. Bell joins the Cayman Islands office as a partner in the firm’s Global Investment Funds Group. He advises on all aspects of investment funds law. Before joining Walkers, Mr. Bell worked at an offshore law firm in the British Virgin Islands.

Mr. Nystrom joins Taylors in association with Walkers in Bermuda as a senior counsel in the corporate practice. He specializes in a broad range of finance and capital market transactions with an emphasis on debt and equity offerings, structured finance, secured lending, mergers and acquisitions, and reorganizations. In addition, he has an active general corporate practice.