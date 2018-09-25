Following the success of the first mobile blood drive conducted by the Health Services Authority earlier this year, Maples and Calder partnered with the Cayman Islands Blood Bank to host two in-house mobile blood drives for their employees during the month of August.

On Aug. 16 and Aug. 29, nurses from the HSA were on site to conduct the blood donation sessions. Over the two days, a total of 20 units of blood was collected from 27 staff members, with 18 people being registered as new donors.

“We want to extend a huge thank you to the HSA for helping to facilitate these mobile blood drives and to the staff members who donated,” said Maples and Calder Head of Human Resources, Morven Bodden. “Maples and Calder is honored to have been a part of this initiative to help support the Cayman Islands Blood Bank and their efforts to raise awareness on the importance of being a blood donor.”

Established in 1999, the nonprofit Cayman Blood Donor Service supports the HSA with the aim of educating the public on the importance and simplicity around the process of voluntarily donating blood as well as acting as a liaison between voluntary donors, the HSA and other related agencies.

For more information about the Cayman Islands Blood Bank and how you can save three lives with a simple 10-minute donation, visit www.bloodbank.ky.