Business in brief

Grant Thornton raises $14,000 for charities at annual golf day

Grant Thornton Cayman Islands has presented the Cayman Islands Humane Society and YMCA of the Cayman Islands each with a cheque for more than US$7,000 from its annual golf event fundraiser.

The firm welcomed more than 90 golfers to North Sound golf course for a day of on-course challenges and fundraisers, and to crown the new ‘Grant Thornton Championships Golfers of the Year’.

Greg O’Driscoll, partner and head of asset management at the firm said, “We are delighted to be able to donate to two very worthy causes this year. From raffles, to our brand new and exclusive crane drop, putting competition and GT ring challenge, our guests dug deep for the fundraisers and we are delighted to have exceed our 2019 fundraising total by over $3,000 to continue helping local charities.”

In addition to hole-in-one prizes, there was a raffle, with donated prizes such as Xboxes, and several vouchers for local attractions, supermarkets and restaurants. “This enabled us to raise a record-breaking amount of money,” O’Driscoll said.

eShore partners with timetoreply to enhance business email analytics

Email and data security firm eShore Ltd is entering into a partnership with timetoreply to resell and deliver business email analytics solutions to organisations in the Caribbean, Bermuda and Latin America.

In a press release, eShore said, while the pandemic has solidified the importance and prevalence of email as a primary form of business communication, the lack of tools to measure email productivity has also become apparent.

timetoreply’s tools deliver real-time stats on business email response times, email volumes, and contact success ratios.

Citing a report by Harvard Business Review, the company said leads, particularly online leads, have a remarkably short lifespan, which means that sales teams are more likely to succeed if they act during a small window of opportunity.

The report suggests that sales teams are seven times more likely to qualify a lead within the first hour, compared to two hours after initial contact, and 60 times more likely than 24 hours after contact.

“As response times become increasingly crucial to business survival and success, we are seeing a surge in demand for detailed, real-time reporting and analytics on day-to-day business email behavior and patterns; reporting which provides actionable insights and performance-optimising data,” eShore said. “Businesses need to understand precisely how well their teams are doing across their most vital business communication channel – email.”

Executive changes at Sagicor Life

Group president and CEO of Sagicor Financial Company, Dodridge Miller, announced that Ravi Rambarran will be retiring as president and CEO of Sagicor Life at the end of the year, with Robert Trestrail taking up those positions from 1 Jan.

Trestrail been executive vice president and general manager for the Trinidad & Tobago operations since 2007, and assumed responsibility for operations in the Dutch Caribbean in 2017. He currently serves as a director on the group’s subsidiaries in Trinidad & Tobago.

Miller said, “Robert’s executive level experience and extensive knowledge of the business makes him well positioned to lead our operations through the next phase of Sagicor’s development. We therefore expect that the transition will be a seamless one for our clients, team members and other stakeholders, who can look forward to the usual quality service delivery from Sagicor”.

Trestrail’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval.