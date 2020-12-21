‘Tis the season for mulled wine

If, like me, you are completely un-handy in the kitchen and would burn carrots if left to your own devices, you probably think that whipping up a batch of festive mulled wine is well beyond your capabilities.

That’s where you would be wrong.

Also known as glühwein, and by a host of other names, mulled wine is incredibly simple to make, doesn’t cost a fortune, and will give your home that Christmassy smell you’ve been craving. It’s great for parties or just a cosy night watching films like ‘Elf’ and ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’.

You can tweak it as you see fit, by adding fruit juices, or some of your favourite liqueur (I personally like a bit of Grand Marnier in there, but brandy will do just fine as well).

Many mulled wine recipes include star anise, but as I’m not a fan, I left it out.

This recipe serves 4-6 people, but for more guests, simply multiply the ingredients appropriately. For example, for 8-12 people, multiply everything by two, and so on.

The most important thing to remember is that it must be served in heatproof mugs. I made the mistake of trying a heavy crystal tankard and it cracked immediately.

I told you I would burn carrots.

INGREDIENTS

1 (750 ml) bottle of dry red wine (inexpensive stuff works perfectly well)

1 orange, sliced into rounds

8 whole cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

2 to 4 tablespoons sugar, honey, or maple syrup to taste (or your desired sweetener)

optional add-in: 1/4 cup of your favourite liqueur

optional garnishes: citrus slices (orange, lemon and/or lime), extra cinnamon sticks

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine ingredients. Add wine, orange slices, cloves, cinnamon, 2 tablespoons sweetener, and brandy (optional) to a large saucepan. Stir briefly to combine. Simmer. Cook the mulled wine on medium-high heat until it just barely reaches a simmer. (Avoid letting it bubble — you don’t want to boil off the alcohol.) Reduce heat to low, cover, and let the wine simmer for at least 15 minutes or up to 3 hours. Strain. Using a fine mesh strainer, remove and discard the orange slices, cloves, and cinnamon sticks. Give the mulled wine a taste, and stir in extra sweetener if needed. Serve. Serve warm in heatproof mugs (you have been warned), topped with your favorite garnishes.