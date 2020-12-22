HSM IP presents INTA Unreal Campaign to 200 students

HSM IP has presented the International Trademark Association’s (INTA) Unreal Campaign to more than 200 students at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) in December 2020.

The consumer awareness programme aims to educate teenagers about the importance of trademarks, intellectual property and the dangers of counterfeit products.

In order to reach the entire school population, the HSM IP team hosted two presentations. Natasha Whitelocke, the intellectual property law firm’s head IP paralegal, delivered both sessions and was joined by Corey Neysmith, senior IP administrative assistant on 1 Dec. and Lisa Chin-Forde, senior IP administrative assistant and past CIFEC student, on 3 Dec.

With people buying more products during the holiday season, the team explained the importance of recognising trademarks. The presentation also stressed the economic impacts of people purchasing knockoffs and how these inferior products can affect people’s health as well as safety.

As part of the presentation, the students had to compare two similar looking products and identify why one of them was fake.

“Our team is passionate in the fight against counterfeits,” said HSM IP Managing Partner, Huw Moses in a press release. “It is important now more than ever to get this message across due to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.”

It is the sixth time HSM IP has presented INTA’s Unreal Campaign. The last presentation took place in April 2019 at Clifton Hunter High School in North Side.