AIMA Cayman announces new executive committee

The Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), the global representative body for the alternative investment management industry announced a new Cayman executive committee, serving for the 2020-2022 term.

Chair of AIMA Cayman, Ronan Guilfoyle of Calderwood said, “I am looking forward to working with our new Executive Committee members over the next two years, representing the interests of our membership.

“The funds industry continues to face many challenges. It has never been more critical for the industry to collaborate in the interest of all stakeholders. AIMA can play a valuable role in these discussions,” he added.

Social Committee Chair, Greg O’Driscoll of Grant Thornton said the organisation has planned a series of events next year, which gives members the opportunity to network and share issues pertinent to the industry.

As part of the recent changes, Cayman-based Russell Burt of Marbury has joined AIMA’s Global Council. Within this new role, Burt will collaborate with the global industry’s leadership, contributing an offshore perspective to the discussions that have a direct impact on the jurisdiction.

Deputy Chair, Tim Rossiter of Harmonic Fund Services added, “I am really pleased to see the continuity of the Executive Committee and a Cayman Islands voice on the Global Council, that consistent presence in these challenging times will help us to build on the great work done by the previous committee and AIMA globally.”

Guilfoyle said, “Looking ahead, we hope to strengthen our presence locally and build on our connections abroad to ensure we continue to thrive as an industry and as a jurisdiction.”